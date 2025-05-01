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Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem
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Problem 5
Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem
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7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem / Problem 5
Problem 5
True or False: If you want to decrease the standard error of the mean by a factor of
5
5
, you must increase the sample size by a factor of
25
25
.
A
True
B
False
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