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Determine the critical value(s) for the following scenario: , , , . Assume the samples are independent, random, from normal populations with equal variances.
Two manufacturing plants produce the same component. A random sample from plant X yields , , . A random sample from plant Y yields , , . Assume the populations are approximately normal with equal variances. Construct a confidence interval for .
Two independent samples are drawn to compare variability.
Sample A: {, , , , , , , , }
Sample B: {, , , , , , , }
Use the "count five" test: compute medians, absolute deviations from medians, maxima of absolute deviations , , counts , where and , and reject the null hypothesis (equal variances) if . Which conclusion is correct?
Suppose we are comparing the average daily exercise minutes for individuals in three different age groups. Independent random samples of size were taken from each age group. The computed test statistic is for testing whether the mean daily exercise minutes differ among the three groups. Assume normality of the populations and equal population variances. Use a significance level of . What conclusion can be drawn about the mean daily exercise minutes across the groups?
A logistics company is comparing the delivery times of two different routes. They believe that route is generally slower than or equal to route in terms of average time, but a manager claims that route 1 actually has a higher average delivery time ().Test the claim at a significance level of . Assume the samples are random and independent, the populations are normally distributed, and the population variances are equal (). Sample statistics are:
Route 1: , ,
Route 2: , ,