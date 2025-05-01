Determine the critical value(s) for the following scenario: H a : μ 1 > μ 2 H_a: \(\mu\)_1 > \(\mu\)_2 , α = 0.01 \(\alpha\) = 0.01 , n 1 = 16 n_1 = 16 , n 2 = 10 n_2 = 10 . Assume the samples are independent, random, from normal populations with equal variances.