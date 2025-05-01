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Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance / Problem 1
Problem 1

Determine the critical value(s) for the following scenario: Ha:μ1>μ2 H_a: \(\mu\)_1 > \(\mu\)_2 , α=0.01 \(\alpha\) = 0.01 , n1=16 n_1 = 16 , n2=10 n_2 = 10 . Assume the samples are independent, random, from normal populations with equal variances.