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Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance
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Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance
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10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance / Problem 1
Problem 1
Determine the critical value(s) for the following scenario:
H
a
:
μ
1
>
μ
2
H_a: \(\mu\)_1 > \(\mu\)_2
,
α
=
0.01
\(\alpha\) = 0.01
,
n
1
=
16
n_1 = 16
,
n
2
=
10
n_2 = 10
. Assume the samples are independent, random, from normal populations with equal variances.
A
2.539
2.539
B
2.492
2.492
C
2.602
2.602
D
2.528
2.528
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