A logistics company is comparing the delivery times of two different routes. They believe that route 1 1 is generally slower than or equal to route 2 2 in terms of average time, but a manager claims that route 1 actually has a higher average delivery time ( μ 1 > μ 2 \(\mu\)_1 > \(\mu\)_2 ).Test the claim at a significance level of α = 0.01 \(\alpha\) = 0.01 . Assume the samples are random and independent, the populations are normally distributed, and the population variances are equal ( σ 1 2 = σ 2 2 \(\sigma\)_1^2 = \(\sigma\)_2^2 ). Sample statistics are:

Route 1: x ˉ 1 = 52.4 \(\bar{x}\)_1 = 52.4 , s 1 = 4.15 s_1 = 4.15 , n 1 = 15 n_1 = 15

Route 2: x ˉ 2 = 47.8 \(\bar{x}\)_2 = 47.8 , s 2 = 3.90 s_2 = 3.90 , n 2 = 15 n_2 = 15