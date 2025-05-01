10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance / Problem 5
Problem 5
A logistics company is comparing the delivery times of two different routes. They believe that route is generally slower than or equal to route in terms of average time, but a manager claims that route 1 actually has a higher average delivery time ().Test the claim at a significance level of . Assume the samples are random and independent, the populations are normally distributed, and the population variances are equal (). Sample statistics are: Route 1: , , Route 2: , ,