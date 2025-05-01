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Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance / Problem 5
Problem 5

A logistics company is comparing the delivery times of two different routes. They believe that route 11 is generally slower than or equal to route 22 in terms of average time, but a manager claims that route 1 actually has a higher average delivery time (μ1>μ2\(\mu\)_1 > \(\mu\)_2).Test the claim at a significance level of α=0.01\(\alpha\) = 0.01. Assume the samples are random and independent, the populations are normally distributed, and the population variances are equal (σ12=σ22\(\sigma\)_1^2 = \(\sigma\)_2^2). Sample statistics are:
Route 1: xˉ1=52.4\(\bar{x}\)_1 = 52.4, s1=4.15s_1 = 4.15, n1=15n_1 = 15
Route 2: xˉ2=47.8\(\bar{x}\)_2 = 47.8, s2=3.90s_2 = 3.90, n2=15n_2 = 15