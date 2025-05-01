Skip to main content
Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance / Problem 3
Problem 3

Suppose we have two treatments, X and Y, each with only two quantitative observations. Because the sample sizes are small (fewer than 1010), the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test is not applicable.
The combined data have been ranked from 11 (lowest) to 44 (highest). Below is one possible assignment of treatments to ranks.
Table showing ranks 1-4 with treatments X, X, Y, Y; rank sum for treatment X is 3.
Which of the following is the correct list of all possible rank sums for treatment X when there are two values from treatment X and two from treatment Y, ranked from 11 (lowest) to 44 (highest)?

