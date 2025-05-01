The Mann-Whitney U U test is a nonparametric test used to compare two independent samples. It is equivalent to the Wilcoxon rank-sum test and leads to the same conclusions when applied appropriately. The test statistic is calculated as:

z = U − n 1 n 2 2 n 1 n 2 ( n 1 + n 2 + 1 ) 12 z=\frac{U-\frac{n_1n_2}{2}}{\sqrt{\frac{n_1n_2\left(n_1+n_2+1\right)}{12}}}

where:

U = n 1 n 2 + n 1 ( n 1 + 1 ) 2 − R U=n_1n_2+\frac{n_1\left(n_1+1\right)}{2}-R

n 1 = n_1= size of Sample 1 1

n 2 = n_2= size of Sample 2 2

R = R= sum of the ranks for Sample 1 1

Use the following pulse rate data (in units of beats per minute) for two groups of athletes to calculate the z z -test statistic for the Mann-Whitney U U test.

Sample 1 1 (athletes) : 72 , 78 , 80 , 85 , 90 72, 78, 80, 85, 90

Sample 2 2 (long-distance runners): 60 , 65 , 68 , 70 , 75 60, 65, 68, 70, 75