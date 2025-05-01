Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance
The Mann-Whitney test is a nonparametric test used to compare two independent samples. It is equivalent to the Wilcoxon rank-sum test and leads to the same conclusions when applied appropriately. The test statistic is calculated as:
where:
size of Sample
size of Sample
sum of the ranks for Sample
Use the following pulse rate data (in units of beats per minute) for two groups of athletes to calculate the -test statistic for the Mann-Whitney test.
Sample (athletes) :
Sample (long-distance runners):
