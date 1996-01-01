Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Cosines
Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors The Law of Cosines
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the solution for the following triangle given the measurement of one angle and two sides. If there is no possible triangle, indicate "no triangle," and if two triangles exist, solve each one. Round the resulting angle and side measurements to one decimal place.
C = 71°, a = 19, b = 9
Find the solution for the following triangle given the measurement of one angle and two sides. If there is no possible triangle, indicate "no triangle," and if two triangles exist, solve each one. Round the resulting angle and side measurements to one decimal place.
C = 71°, a = 19, b = 9
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
No triangle
B
Triangle 1: c = 18.2 units, A = 81.1°, B = 27.9°; Triangle 2: c = 18.2 units, A = 98.9°, B = 10.1°
C
c = 18.2 units, A = 81.1°, B = 27.9°
D
c = 18.2 units, A = 98.9°, B = 10.1°