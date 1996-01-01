7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Cosines
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pilot, flying a jet at an airspeed of 400 km/h, wants to fly maintaining a bearing of 307°. Determine the direction in which he should fly if the wind is blowing at 50 km/h on a bearing 220°. Also, find out the ground speed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Bearing: 330°, Ground speed: 410 km/h
B
Bearing: 300°, Ground speed: 410 km/h
C
Bearing: 300°, Ground speed: 401 km/h
D
Bearing: 330°, Ground speed: 401 km/h