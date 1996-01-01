Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Cosines
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given triangle, determine the area of the triangle using Heron's formula and report the area rounded to the nearest square unit.
p = 21 feet, q = 16 feet, r = 6 feet
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
30 square feet
B
31 square feet
C
52 square feet
D
53 square feet