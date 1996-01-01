7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Cosines
7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors The Law of Cosines
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Let a triangle be labeled as PQR.
For the given measurements, find out if SAA, SAS, ASA, SSA, or SSS is given. Also, state the law which is suitable for solving the triangle.
P, Q, and r
Let a triangle be labeled as PQR.
For the given measurements, find out if SAA, SAS, ASA, SSA, or SSS is given. Also, state the law which is suitable for solving the triangle.
P, Q, and r
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
SSA, Law of Sines
B
ASA, Law of Sines
C
SSA, Law of Cosines
D
ASA, Law of Cosines