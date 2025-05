11. Graphing Complex Numbers / Products and Quotients of Complex Numbers / Problem 5

Divide the following complex numbers (z 1 /z 2 ) and express the final answer in polar form. Ensure that for the final answer, 0° ≤ θ ≤ 360°.

z 1 = cos 65° + i sin 65°

z 2 = cos 315° + i sin 315°