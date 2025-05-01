5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression without the help of the calculator.
tan (tan-1 175)
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression. Use a right triangle in writing the algebraic expression. Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x > 0.
sin (cos⁻¹ (5/x))
Determine the exact value of the expression without using a calculator.
cos(2arctan1384)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
cos- 1((√2)/2)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
cot- 1(1)
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
sec⁻¹ (1)
For the following trigonometric equation, perform substitution to identify which of the following angles is a solution.
tan 2x = - 1
a) 5π/8
b) 3π/8
c) 7π/12
d) 11π/12
For the following trigonometric equation, solve in the interval [0, 2π] and give the answer in exact radian measure.
9 csc x (4 sin x - 4) = 0
Apply the most suitable technique to determine the solution of the following equation within the interval [0, 2π), employing exact values whenever feasible or providing approximations accurate to four significant figures.
10 cos x + 5√2 sin 2x = 0