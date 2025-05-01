A car is traveling on a road that stretches along a north-south line. The bearing of a windmill from the car was measured N 48° E. After traveling 5.2 mi towards the north, another bearing was taken as N 64° E. Calculate the distance between the car and the windmill at the time when the first bearing was measured.
Determine the area of a triangle ABC with the following measurements.
A=48.5°,b=17.8 m,c=29.3 m
Dianne is going to cut cartons into triangular shapes, which will be used as decorations for a birthday party. Two sides of the triangle have lengths of 12.3 cm and 15.7 cm. If the angle between these sides is 98∘, what is the area of each triangular carton?
Determine the area of the triangle PQR.
p = 243 m, q = 289 m, r = 310 m