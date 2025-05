7. Non-Right Triangles / Law of Sines / Problem 2

Determine the area of a triangle ABC with the following measurements.





A = 48.5 ° , b = 17.8 m , c = 29.3 m A=48.5\degree,b=17.8\text{ m},c=29.3\text{ m} A = 48.5° , b = 17.8 m , c = 29.3 m