A vector b starts at M and ends at N. Express the vector b in terms of i and j.
M = (-10, -3), N = (9, 4)
Find the magnitude and direction angle of the vector "a" given below. Express your answer to one decimal place.
a = -14i + 21j
Two forces of 108 and 128 lb act on a point in the passenger train. Calculate the magnitude of the resultant force if the angle between them is 155° 40'.
A vector a starts at P1 and ends at P2. Express the vector a in terms of i and j.
P1=(−21,−28), P2=(0,−8)
A vector u has a magnitude of 12 and makes an angle of with the positive -axis. Write the vector u in terms of and .
Find the magnitude and direction angle of the vector a given below. Express your answer to one decimal place.
a=(31i−17j)−(25i−17j)
For the given vector, calculate its magnitude and direction angle. Express your answer to the nearest tenth, if required.
〈−16,63〉
Are the vectors a and b orthogonal?
a = 11i - 11j, b = -3i + 3j
Determine the specified vector using the given information.
a = 3i -8j, b = 2i +6j and c = -8j
proja(b +c)
Are the following vectors orthogonal?
〈13,13〉,〈13,−13〉