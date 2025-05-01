8. Vectors / Direction of a Vector / Problem 6

Find the magnitude and direction angle of the vector a given below. Express your answer to one decimal place.

a = ( 31 i − 17 j ) − ( 25 i − 17 j ) a=(31i-17j)-(25i-17j) a = ( 31 i − 17 j ) − ( 25 i − 17 j )