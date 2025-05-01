Trigonometry
For the following angle, categorize if it is an acute, a right, an obtuse, or a straight angle.
69.299°
For the angle given below, identify the quadrant where it lies and sketch it in its standard position on the unit circle provided.
2π/3
Sketch the given angle. Note that the angle should be in standard position:
7π/8
Determine the ratio of 3° to one rotation.
The hands of the clock form two angles. Determine the smaller angle formed.
Add the angles:
125° 29' + 47° 48'
A pottery wheel makes 40 revolutions per min. Find out the number of revolutions it makes in a second.