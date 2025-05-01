The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into eight equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific ﻿ t t t﻿-values. Determine the value of each trigonometric function at the given real number ﻿ t t t﻿ using the ﻿ ( x , y ) \left(x,y\right) (x,y)﻿ coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.

﻿ sin ⁡ 7 π 4 \sin\frac{7\pi}{4} sin47π​﻿