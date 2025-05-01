Determine the exact value of the given function.
sin (π/6)
tan (π/3)
sec (π/4)
tan (2π/3)
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific -values. Determine the value of each trigonometric function at the given real number using the coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.
Using the unit circle, determine the value of tan34π.
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into eight equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of each trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.
sin47π