Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
3. Unit Circle / Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent / Problem 6

Using the unit circle, determine the value of tan4π3\tan\frac{4\pi}{3}.
Unit circle with coordinates and angles for trigonometric functions in trigonometry.

