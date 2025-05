9. Polar Equations / Convert Equations Between Polar and Rectangular Forms / Problem 2

Transform the given rectangular equation x 2 + ( y + 8 ) 2 = 25 x^2+\left(y+8\right)^2=25 x 2 + ( y + 8 ) 2 = 25 into a polar equation expressing r r r in terms of θ θ θ .