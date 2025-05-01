Two vectors a and b are given. Determine the dot products a ⋅ b and a ⋅ a:
a = i + 29j, b = 15i + j
Two vectors a and b are given. Determine the dot products a ⋅ b and a ⋅ a:
a = 11i - 3j, b = -10i - 8j
Find a ⋅ b + a ⋅ c using the following vectors:
a = 9i - 4j, b = i + 5j, c = 8i + 3j
Are the vectors a and b orthogonal?
a = 12i - 6j, b = 5i + 10j
Determine the projection of vector a onto vector b. Next, express vector a as vectors, a1 and a2, where a1 is parallel to vector b and a2 is perpendicular to vector b.
a = 11i -j, b = 3i +9j
Find the angle between the two vectors. Express the angle in degrees and round it to two decimal places.
〈15,0〉,〈5,3〉