Double Angle Identities
Double Angle Identities
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations / Double Angle Identities / Problem 5
Problem 5
Determine the value of the trigonometric expression:
(2 tan 67.5°)/(1 - tan
2
67.5°)
A
0
B
√2
C
(√3)/3
D
-1
