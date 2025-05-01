For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
sin- 1(- (√2)/2)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
cot- 1(- 1)
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
sin⁻¹ (-1/2)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=cos−1(−21)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=sin−15
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=csc−1(−323)
Find the value of the given inverse trigonometric function using a calculator. Write your answer in radians.
y=tan−1(1.5679827)