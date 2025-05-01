Identify whether the following measurements of two sides and an angle can produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle. Find the missing side lengths and angles of the triangle. Express the lengths and angles in one decimal place.
a = 1.8, b = 3.7, A = 131°
Find the missing side lengths and angle of the triangle ABC.
B=41°30′,a=23.5 cm,C=97°20′
A jet ski is heading north. At one moment, the bearing of a buoy 872 m away is N 53.1° E. After some time, the bearing of the buoy was observed as S 37.2° E. Determine the distance that the jet ski has traveled between the times that the bearing of the buoy was measured.
Dave and Jane are standing on the same side of the street sidewalk as they wait for their school bus. Dave spotted a traffic cone on the opposite sidewalk and observed its bearing as 27.85°. Jane is 7.4 m away from Dave and saw the traffic cone at a bearing of 351.46°. Calculate the width of the street.
Determine the area of a triangle ABC with the following measurements.
B=136.8°,a=35.8 cm,c=22.6 cm