7. Non-Right Triangles / Law of Sines / Problem 2

Find the missing side lengths and angle of the triangle ABC.

B = 41 ° 3 0 ′ , a = 23.5 cm , C = 97 ° 2 0 ′ B=41\degree30^{\prime},a=23.5\text{ cm},C=97\degree20^{\prime} B = 41°3 0 ′ , a = 23.5 cm , C = 97°2 0 ′