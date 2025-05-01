Skip to main content
Law of Sines
7. Non-Right Triangles / Law of Sines / Problem 2

Find the missing side lengths and angle of the triangle ABC.
B=41°30,a=23.5 cm,C=97°20B=41\degree30^{\prime},a=23.5\text{ cm},C=97\degree20^{\prime}

