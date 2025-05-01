Trigonometry
Given the function y=sin(x−3π)y=\sin\left(x-3\pi\right)y=sin(x−3π), identify the amplitude, period, and phase shift from the options below. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.
Given the function y=14sin(x+2π)y=\frac14\sin\left(x+2\pi\right)y=41sin(x+2π), identify the amplitude, period, and phase shift from the options below. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.
Given the function y=5sin(πx+4)y=5\sin\left(\pi x+4\right)y=5sin(πx+4), identify the amplitude, period, and phase shift from the options below. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.