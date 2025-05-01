Trigonometry
Amplitude=4, Period=2π, Phase shift=π2\text{Amplitude}=4,~\text{Period}=2\pi,~\text{Phase shift}=\frac{\pi}{2}Amplitude=4, Period=2π, Phase shift=2π
Amplitude=4, Period=2π, Phase shift=−π2\text{Amplitude}=4,~\text{Period}=2\pi,~\text{Phase shift}=-\frac{\pi}{2}Amplitude=4, Period=2π, Phase shift=−2π
Amplitude=14, Period=4π, Phase shift=π\text{Amplitude}=\frac{1}{4},~\text{Period}=4\pi,~\text{Phase shift}=\piAmplitude=41, Period=4π, Phase shift=π
Amplitude=14, Period=2π, Phase shift=−2π\text{Amplitude}=\frac{1}{4},~\text{Period}=2\pi,~\text{Phase shift}=-2\piAmplitude=41, Period=2π, Phase shift=−2π