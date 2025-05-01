Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Phase Shifts
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions / Phase Shifts / Problem 2

Given the function y=14sin(x+2π)y=\frac14\sin\left(x+2\pi\right), identify the amplitude, period, and phase shift from the options below. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.

Learn this concept