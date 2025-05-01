4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions / Phase Shifts / Problem 2

Given the function y = 1 4 sin ⁡ ( x + 2 π ) y=\frac14\sin\left(x+2\pi\right) y = 4 1 ​ sin ( x + 2 π ) , identify the amplitude, period, and phase shift from the options below. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.