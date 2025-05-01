Skip to main content
Special Right Triangles
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles / Special Right Triangles / Problem 2

Determine the value of the expression by using the given figure. Rationalize the denominator if necessary.
Diagram of a right triangle with angles 45°, 45° and sides labeled 1, 1, and √2.
sin45\sin45^{\circ}

