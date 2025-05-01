Trigonometry Final - Part 1 of 2
7. Non-Right Triangles / Law of Sines / Problem 5
Identify whether the following measurements of two sides and an angle can produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle. Find the missing side lengths and angles of the triangle. Express the lengths and angles in one decimal place.
a = 5.3, b = 3, A = 155°
