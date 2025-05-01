Skip to main content
Trigonometry Final - Part 2 of 2
10. Parametric Equations / Eliminate the Parameter / Problem 5

Write the corresponding rectangular equation for the following parametric equation by eliminating tt. Draw a graph of the plane curve using the rectangular equation. Indicate the direction of the curve that is obtained by using arrows that correspond to the increasing values of tt.
x=4csct,y=2cottx=4\csc t,y=2\cot t

