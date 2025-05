10. Parametric Equations / Writing Parametric Equations / Problem 2

An ellipse has its center at ( − 3 , 5 ) , (-3, 5), ( − 3 , 5 ) , with vertices 6 6 6 units above and below the center, and endpoints of its minor axis 3 3 3 units to the left and right of the center. Find the parametric equations for this ellipse.