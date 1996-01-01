Angles in Standard Position quiz #1 Flashcards
Angles in Standard Position quiz #1
What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 3:30?At 3:30, the minute hand is at the 6, which is 180 degrees from the 12 o'clock position. In radians, this is π radians.If an angle measures 42 degrees, how would you classify it?An angle measuring 42 degrees is an acute angle because it is less than 90 degrees.Which is a property of an angle?A property of an angle is that it measures the space or gap between two line segments, typically in degrees from 0 to 360.How is an angle defined using the terms point and line?An angle is defined as the space between two rays (or line segments) that share a common endpoint, called the vertex.Which geometric figure is defined using the undefined terms point and line?A ray is defined using the undefined terms point and line, as it starts at a point and extends infinitely in one direction along a line.If the smallest angle of rotation for a regular polygon is 18 degrees, what is the number of sides of the polygon?The smallest angle of rotation for a regular polygon is 360° divided by the number of sides. So, number of sides = 360° / 18° = 20.Which statement best defines an angle?An angle is the space or gap between two line segments (or rays) that share a common endpoint, measured in degrees.Which is defined using the undefined terms point and line: angle, circle, parallel lines, or ray?A ray is defined using the undefined terms point and line.Which angle has a positive measure?An angle drawn counterclockwise from the positive x-axis has a positive measure.Which angle is acute?An acute angle is any angle that measures less than 90 degrees.Which angle is an adjacent interior angle to another angle in a polygon?An adjacent interior angle shares a common side and vertex with another angle inside the polygon.Which angles are adjacent angles?Adjacent angles are two angles that share a common vertex and a common side but do not overlap.Which angles are vertical angles?Vertical angles are the pairs of opposite angles formed when two lines intersect.Which angles form a linear pair?A linear pair consists of two adjacent angles whose non-common sides form a straight line (sum to 180 degrees).Which angles are alternate interior angles?Alternate interior angles are pairs of angles that lie on opposite sides of a transversal and inside two lines.Which angles are alternate exterior angles?Alternate exterior angles are pairs of angles that lie on opposite sides of a transversal and outside two lines.Which of the following lines is perpendicular to the horizon?A vertical line is perpendicular to the horizon.Which ray is the terminal side of a 90-degree angle in standard position?The terminal side of a 90-degree angle in standard position lies along the positive y-axis.Which ray is the terminal side of a 0-degree angle in standard position?The terminal side of a 0-degree angle in standard position lies along the positive x-axis.What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 7:00?At 7:00, the minute hand is at the 12, which is 0 degrees or 0 radians.What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 5:00?At 5:00, the minute hand is at the 12, which is 0 degrees or 0 radians.What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 12:00?At 12:00, the minute hand is at 0 degrees, which is 0 radians.What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 6:00?At 6:00, the minute hand is at 180 degrees, which is π radians.What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 9:00?At 9:00, the minute hand is at 270 degrees, which is 3π/2 radians.What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 1:00?At 1:00, the minute hand is at 0 degrees, which is 0 radians.What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 2:00?At 2:00, the minute hand is at 0 degrees, which is 0 radians.What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 4:00?At 4:00, the minute hand is at 0 degrees, which is 0 radians.What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 8:00?At 8:00, the minute hand is at 0 degrees, which is 0 radians.What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 10:00?At 10:00, the minute hand is at 0 degrees, which is 0 radians.What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 11:00?At 11:00, the minute hand is at 0 degrees, which is 0 radians.What is the degree measure of a right angle?A right angle measures exactly 90 degrees.What is the degree measure of a straight angle?A straight angle measures exactly 180 degrees.What is the degree measure of a full rotation?A full rotation measures 360 degrees.What is the degree measure of an acute angle?An acute angle measures less than 90 degrees.What is the degree measure of an obtuse angle?An obtuse angle measures more than 90 degrees but less than 180 degrees.What is the degree measure of a negative angle of -60 degrees?A negative angle of -60 degrees is measured clockwise from the positive x-axis.How do you draw a 60-degree angle in standard position?Start at the positive x-axis and draw the terminal side counterclockwise to form a 60-degree gap.How do you draw a 150-degree angle in standard position?Start at the positive x-axis and draw the terminal side counterclockwise to form a 150-degree gap.How do you draw a -60-degree angle in standard position?Start at the positive x-axis and draw the terminal side clockwise to form a 60-degree gap.What is the initial side of an angle in standard position?The initial side of an angle in standard position lies along the positive x-axis.