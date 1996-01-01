Skip to main content
Angles in Standard Position quiz #1 Flashcards

Angles in Standard Position quiz #1
  • What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 3:30?
    At 3:30, the minute hand is at the 6, which is 180 degrees from the 12 o'clock position. In radians, this is π radians.
  • If an angle measures 42 degrees, how would you classify it?
    An angle measuring 42 degrees is an acute angle because it is less than 90 degrees.
  • Which is a property of an angle?
    A property of an angle is that it measures the space or gap between two line segments, typically in degrees from 0 to 360.
  • How is an angle defined using the terms point and line?
    An angle is defined as the space between two rays (or line segments) that share a common endpoint, called the vertex.
  • Which geometric figure is defined using the undefined terms point and line?
    A ray is defined using the undefined terms point and line, as it starts at a point and extends infinitely in one direction along a line.
  • If the smallest angle of rotation for a regular polygon is 18 degrees, what is the number of sides of the polygon?
    The smallest angle of rotation for a regular polygon is 360° divided by the number of sides. So, number of sides = 360° / 18° = 20.
  • Which statement best defines an angle?
    An angle is the space or gap between two line segments (or rays) that share a common endpoint, measured in degrees.
  • Which is defined using the undefined terms point and line: angle, circle, parallel lines, or ray?
    A ray is defined using the undefined terms point and line.
  • Which angle has a positive measure?
    An angle drawn counterclockwise from the positive x-axis has a positive measure.
  • Which angle is acute?
    An acute angle is any angle that measures less than 90 degrees.
  • Which angle is an adjacent interior angle to another angle in a polygon?
    An adjacent interior angle shares a common side and vertex with another angle inside the polygon.
  • Which angles are adjacent angles?
    Adjacent angles are two angles that share a common vertex and a common side but do not overlap.
  • Which angles are vertical angles?
    Vertical angles are the pairs of opposite angles formed when two lines intersect.
  • Which angles form a linear pair?
    A linear pair consists of two adjacent angles whose non-common sides form a straight line (sum to 180 degrees).
  • Which angles are alternate interior angles?
    Alternate interior angles are pairs of angles that lie on opposite sides of a transversal and inside two lines.
  • Which angles are alternate exterior angles?
    Alternate exterior angles are pairs of angles that lie on opposite sides of a transversal and outside two lines.
  • Which of the following lines is perpendicular to the horizon?
    A vertical line is perpendicular to the horizon.
  • Which ray is the terminal side of a 90-degree angle in standard position?
    The terminal side of a 90-degree angle in standard position lies along the positive y-axis.
  • Which ray is the terminal side of a 0-degree angle in standard position?
    The terminal side of a 0-degree angle in standard position lies along the positive x-axis.
  • What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 7:00?
    At 7:00, the minute hand is at the 12, which is 0 degrees or 0 radians.
  • What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 5:00?
    At 5:00, the minute hand is at the 12, which is 0 degrees or 0 radians.
  • What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 12:00?
    At 12:00, the minute hand is at 0 degrees, which is 0 radians.
  • What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 6:00?
    At 6:00, the minute hand is at 180 degrees, which is π radians.
  • What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 9:00?
    At 9:00, the minute hand is at 270 degrees, which is 3π/2 radians.
  • What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 1:00?
    At 1:00, the minute hand is at 0 degrees, which is 0 radians.
  • What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 2:00?
    At 2:00, the minute hand is at 0 degrees, which is 0 radians.
  • What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 4:00?
    At 4:00, the minute hand is at 0 degrees, which is 0 radians.
  • What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 8:00?
    At 8:00, the minute hand is at 0 degrees, which is 0 radians.
  • What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 10:00?
    At 10:00, the minute hand is at 0 degrees, which is 0 radians.
  • What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at 11:00?
    At 11:00, the minute hand is at 0 degrees, which is 0 radians.
  • What is the degree measure of a right angle?
    A right angle measures exactly 90 degrees.
  • What is the degree measure of a straight angle?
    A straight angle measures exactly 180 degrees.
  • What is the degree measure of a full rotation?
    A full rotation measures 360 degrees.
  • What is the degree measure of an acute angle?
    An acute angle measures less than 90 degrees.
  • What is the degree measure of an obtuse angle?
    An obtuse angle measures more than 90 degrees but less than 180 degrees.
  • What is the degree measure of a negative angle of -60 degrees?
    A negative angle of -60 degrees is measured clockwise from the positive x-axis.
  • How do you draw a 60-degree angle in standard position?
    Start at the positive x-axis and draw the terminal side counterclockwise to form a 60-degree gap.
  • How do you draw a 150-degree angle in standard position?
    Start at the positive x-axis and draw the terminal side counterclockwise to form a 150-degree gap.
  • How do you draw a -60-degree angle in standard position?
    Start at the positive x-axis and draw the terminal side clockwise to form a 60-degree gap.
  • What is the initial side of an angle in standard position?
    The initial side of an angle in standard position lies along the positive x-axis.