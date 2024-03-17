1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
1
concept
Drawing Angles in Standard Position
2
ProblemProblem
What is the approximate measure of the angle shown below? Choose the most reasonable answer.
A
60°
B
150°
C
240°
D
300°
3
example
Example 1
4
ProblemProblem
Which angle is NOT a positive angle drawn in standard position?
A
B
C
D
