Angles in Standard Position quiz #2 Flashcards

What is the terminal side of an angle in standard position?The terminal side of an angle in standard position is the side that is rotated from the initial side by the angle's measure.How are positive angles drawn in standard position?Positive angles are drawn counterclockwise from the positive x-axis.How are negative angles drawn in standard position?Negative angles are drawn clockwise from the positive x-axis.What is the sum of the measures of two supplementary angles?The sum of two supplementary angles is 180 degrees.What is the sum of the measures of two complementary angles?The sum of two complementary angles is 90 degrees.What is a linear pair of angles?A linear pair is a pair of adjacent angles whose non-common sides form a straight line (sum to 180 degrees).What is a vertical angle?Vertical angles are the pairs of opposite angles formed when two lines intersect.What is an adjacent angle?Adjacent angles share a common vertex and a common side but do not overlap.What is a coterminal angle?Coterminal angles are angles that share the same initial and terminal sides but may have different measures, differing by multiples of 360 degrees.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 95-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 95 degrees can be found by adding or subtracting 360 degrees, such as 95 + 360 = 455 degrees or 95 - 360 = -265 degrees.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -120-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -120 degrees can be found by adding 360 degrees: -120 + 360 = 240 degrees.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 510-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 510 degrees can be found by subtracting 360 degrees: 510 - 360 = 150 degrees.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 140-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 140 degrees can be found by adding or subtracting 360 degrees, such as 140 + 360 = 500 degrees or 140 - 360 = -220 degrees.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 270-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 270 degrees can be found by adding or subtracting 360 degrees, such as 270 + 360 = 630 degrees or 270 - 360 = -90 degrees.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 360-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 360 degrees is 0 degrees, since 360 - 360 = 0.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 180-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 180 degrees can be found by adding or subtracting 360 degrees, such as 180 + 360 = 540 degrees or 180 - 360 = -180 degrees.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 90-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 90 degrees can be found by adding or subtracting 360 degrees, such as 90 + 360 = 450 degrees or 90 - 360 = -270 degrees.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 0-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 0 degrees is 360 degrees, since 0 + 360 = 360.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -180-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -180 degrees is 180 degrees, since -180 + 360 = 180.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -90-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -90 degrees is 270 degrees, since -90 + 360 = 270.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 720-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 720 degrees is 0 degrees, since 720 - 2×360 = 0.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -360-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -360 degrees is 0 degrees, since -360 + 360 = 0.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 1080-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 1080 degrees is 0 degrees, since 1080 - 3×360 = 0.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -720-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -720 degrees is 0 degrees, since -720 + 2×360 = 0.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 450-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 450 degrees is 90 degrees, since 450 - 360 = 90.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -450-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -450 degrees is 270 degrees, since -450 + 360 = -90, and -90 + 360 = 270.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 225-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 225 degrees is -135 degrees, since 225 - 360 = -135.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -135-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -135 degrees is 225 degrees, since -135 + 360 = 225.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 315-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 315 degrees is -45 degrees, since 315 - 360 = -45.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -45-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -45 degrees is 315 degrees, since -45 + 360 = 315.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 135-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 135 degrees is -225 degrees, since 135 - 360 = -225.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -225-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -225 degrees is 135 degrees, since -225 + 360 = 135.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 405-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 405 degrees is 45 degrees, since 405 - 360 = 45.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -315-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -315 degrees is 45 degrees, since -315 + 360 = 45.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 585-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 585 degrees is 225 degrees, since 585 - 360 = 225.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -495-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -495 degrees is 225 degrees, since -495 + 360 = -135, and -135 + 360 = 225.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 630-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 630 degrees is 270 degrees, since 630 - 360 = 270.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -90-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -90 degrees is 270 degrees, since -90 + 360 = 270.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 810-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 810 degrees is 90 degrees, since 810 - 2×360 = 90.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -630-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -630 degrees is 90 degrees, since -630 + 2×360 = 90.