Angles in Standard Position quiz #3 Flashcards
Angles in Standard Position quiz #3
What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 990-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 990 degrees is 270 degrees, since 990 - 2×360 = 270.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -810-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -810 degrees is 270 degrees, since -810 + 3×360 = 270.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 1170-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 1170 degrees is 90 degrees, since 1170 - 3×360 = 90.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -990-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -990 degrees is 90 degrees, since -990 + 3×360 = 90.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 1260-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 1260 degrees is 180 degrees, since 1260 - 3×360 = 180.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -1080-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -1080 degrees is 0 degrees, since -1080 + 3×360 = 0.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 1440-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 1440 degrees is 0 degrees, since 1440 - 4×360 = 0.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -1260-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -1260 degrees is 180 degrees, since -1260 + 4×360 = 180.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 1530-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 1530 degrees is 90 degrees, since 1530 - 4×360 = 90.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -1350-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -1350 degrees is 90 degrees, since -1350 + 4×360 = 90.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 1620-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 1620 degrees is 180 degrees, since 1620 - 4×360 = 180.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -1440-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -1440 degrees is 0 degrees, since -1440 + 4×360 = 0.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 1710-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 1710 degrees is 270 degrees, since 1710 - 4×360 = 270.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -1530-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -1530 degrees is 270 degrees, since -1530 + 5×360 = 270.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 1800-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 1800 degrees is 0 degrees, since 1800 - 5×360 = 0.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -1620-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -1620 degrees is 180 degrees, since -1620 + 5×360 = 180.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 1890-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 1890 degrees is 90 degrees, since 1890 - 5×360 = 90.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -1710-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -1710 degrees is 90 degrees, since -1710 + 5×360 = 90.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 1980-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 1980 degrees is 180 degrees, since 1980 - 5×360 = 180.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -1800-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -1800 degrees is 0 degrees, since -1800 + 5×360 = 0.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 2070-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 2070 degrees is 270 degrees, since 2070 - 5×360 = 270.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -1890-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -1890 degrees is 270 degrees, since -1890 + 6×360 = 270.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 2160-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 2160 degrees is 0 degrees, since 2160 - 6×360 = 0.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -1980-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -1980 degrees is 180 degrees, since -1980 + 6×360 = 180.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 2250-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 2250 degrees is 90 degrees, since 2250 - 6×360 = 90.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -2070-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -2070 degrees is 90 degrees, since -2070 + 6×360 = 90.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 2340-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 2340 degrees is 180 degrees, since 2340 - 6×360 = 180.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -2160-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -2160 degrees is 0 degrees, since -2160 + 6×360 = 0.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 2430-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 2430 degrees is 270 degrees, since 2430 - 6×360 = 270.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -2250-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -2250 degrees is 270 degrees, since -2250 + 7×360 = 270.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 2520-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 2520 degrees is 0 degrees, since 2520 - 7×360 = 0.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -2340-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -2340 degrees is 180 degrees, since -2340 + 7×360 = 180.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 2610-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 2610 degrees is 90 degrees, since 2610 - 7×360 = 90.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -2430-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -2430 degrees is 90 degrees, since -2430 + 7×360 = 90.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 2700-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 2700 degrees is 180 degrees, since 2700 - 7×360 = 180.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -2520-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -2520 degrees is 0 degrees, since -2520 + 7×360 = 0.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 2790-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 2790 degrees is 270 degrees, since 2790 - 7×360 = 270.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -2610-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -2610 degrees is 270 degrees, since -2610 + 8×360 = 270.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 2880-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 2880 degrees is 0 degrees, since 2880 - 8×360 = 0.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -2700-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -2700 degrees is 180 degrees, since -2700 + 8×360 = 180.