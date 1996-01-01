Angles in Standard Position quiz #4 Flashcards
Angles in Standard Position quiz #4
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/36
What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 2970-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 2970 degrees is 90 degrees, since 2970 - 8×360 = 90.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -2790-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -2790 degrees is 90 degrees, since -2790 + 8×360 = 90.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 3060-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 3060 degrees is 180 degrees, since 3060 - 8×360 = 180.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -2880-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -2880 degrees is 0 degrees, since -2880 + 8×360 = 0.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 3150-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 3150 degrees is 270 degrees, since 3150 - 8×360 = 270.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -2970-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -2970 degrees is 270 degrees, since -2970 + 9×360 = 270.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 3240-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 3240 degrees is 0 degrees, since 3240 - 9×360 = 0.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -3060-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -3060 degrees is 180 degrees, since -3060 + 9×360 = 180.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 3330-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 3330 degrees is 90 degrees, since 3330 - 9×360 = 90.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -3150-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -3150 degrees is 90 degrees, since -3150 + 9×360 = 90.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 3420-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 3420 degrees is 180 degrees, since 3420 - 9×360 = 180.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -3240-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -3240 degrees is 0 degrees, since -3240 + 9×360 = 0.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 3510-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 3510 degrees is 270 degrees, since 3510 - 9×360 = 270.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -3330-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -3330 degrees is 270 degrees, since -3330 + 10×360 = 270.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 3600-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 3600 degrees is 0 degrees, since 3600 - 10×360 = 0.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -3420-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -3420 degrees is 180 degrees, since -3420 + 10×360 = 180.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 3690-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 3690 degrees is 90 degrees, since 3690 - 10×360 = 90.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -3510-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -3510 degrees is 90 degrees, since -3510 + 10×360 = 90.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 3780-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 3780 degrees is 180 degrees, since 3780 - 10×360 = 180.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -3600-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -3600 degrees is 0 degrees, since -3600 + 10×360 = 0.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 3870-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 3870 degrees is 270 degrees, since 3870 - 10×360 = 270.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -3690-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -3690 degrees is 270 degrees, since -3690 + 11×360 = 270.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 3960-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 3960 degrees is 0 degrees, since 3960 - 11×360 = 0.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -3780-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -3780 degrees is 180 degrees, since -3780 + 11×360 = 180.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 4050-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 4050 degrees is 90 degrees, since 4050 - 11×360 = 90.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -3870-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -3870 degrees is 90 degrees, since -3870 + 11×360 = 90.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 4140-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 4140 degrees is 180 degrees, since 4140 - 11×360 = 180.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -3960-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -3960 degrees is 0 degrees, since -3960 + 11×360 = 0.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 4230-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 4230 degrees is 270 degrees, since 4230 - 11×360 = 270.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -4050-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -4050 degrees is 270 degrees, since -4050 + 12×360 = 270.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 4320-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 4320 degrees is 0 degrees, since 4320 - 12×360 = 0.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -4140-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -4140 degrees is 180 degrees, since -4140 + 12×360 = 180.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 4410-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 4410 degrees is 90 degrees, since 4410 - 12×360 = 90.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -4230-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -4230 degrees is 90 degrees, since -4230 + 12×360 = 90.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a 4500-degree angle?An angle coterminal with 4500 degrees is 180 degrees, since 4500 - 12×360 = 180.What is the measure of an angle that is coterminal with a -4320-degree angle?An angle coterminal with -4320 degrees is 0 degrees, since -4320 + 12×360 = 0.