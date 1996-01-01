Basics of Graphing quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the key geometric vocabulary terms used in the rectangular coordinate system, and what do they mean?

Key geometric vocabulary terms in the rectangular coordinate system include: (1) Origin: the point (0, 0) where the x-axis and y-axis intersect; (2) Axes: the horizontal axis is called the x-axis, and the vertical axis is called the y-axis; (3) Ordered pair: a point described by two numbers (x, y) representing its position on the plane; (4) Quadrants: the four regions created by the intersection of the axes, numbered I to IV counterclockwise starting from the upper right; (5) Intercepts: x-intercept is where a graph crosses the x-axis (y = 0), and y-intercept is where it crosses the y-axis (x = 0).