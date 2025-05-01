Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

In a right triangle, if sin(M) = 0.759, what is the value of cos(N), where angles M and N are the non-right angles? In a right triangle, the non-right angles are complementary, so cos(N) = sin(M). Therefore, cos(N) = 0.759.

Which trigonometric expression is equivalent to cos(70°) using a cofunction identity? cos(70°) is equivalent to sin(20°), since cosine and sine are cofunctions and 70° and 20° are complementary angles.

Which trigonometric expression is equivalent to sin(51°) using a cofunction identity? sin(51°) is equivalent to cos(39°), since sine and cosine are cofunctions and 51° and 39° are complementary angles.

What is the cofunction identity for tangent in terms of its complementary angle? The cofunction identity for tangent is cotangent of the complementary angle. Specifically, tan(x) = cot(90° - x) for angles in degrees.

How do you find the complementary angle when working in radians instead of degrees? To find the complementary angle in radians, subtract the given angle from π/2. For example, the complementary angle to θ is π/2 - θ.

If secant is the original function, what is its cofunction and how do you express it for an angle x? The cofunction of secant is cosecant. You express it as sec(x) = csc(90° - x) in degrees or sec(x) = csc(π/2 - x) in radians.