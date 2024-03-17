2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Cofunctions of Complementary Angles
Cofunctions of Complementary Angles - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
1
concept
Cofunction Identities
2
ProblemProblem
Write the expression in terms of the appropriate cofunction.
cos(4519π)
A
cos(907π)
B
sin(454031π)
C
sin(907π)
D
cos(904031π)
3
ProblemProblem
Write the expression in terms of the appropriate cofunction.
cot(25°)
A
tan(65°)
B
tan(25°)
C
cot(65°)
D
cot(25°)
4
concept
Using Cofunction Identities to Solve Equations
5
ProblemProblem
Find the acute angle solution to the following equation involving cofunctions. θ is in degrees.
cos(2θ+15)=sin(5θ+12)
A
1°
B
4°
C
6°
D
9°
6
ProblemProblem
Find the acute angle solution to the following equation involving cofunctions. P is in degrees.
sec(54P+20)=csc(85P+4223)
A
5°
B
10°
C
12°
D
15°
7
ProblemProblem
Find the acute angle solution to the following equation involving cofunctions. M is in radians.
tan(2M+5)=cot(M−5)
A
2π
B
4π
C
3π
D
6π
