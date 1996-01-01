Complementary and Supplementary Angles quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Complementary and Supplementary Angles quiz #1
  • What does it mean for two angles to be complementary?
    Two angles are complementary if their measures add up to 90 degrees.
  • What does it mean for two angles to be supplementary?
    Two angles are supplementary if their measures add up to 180 degrees.
  • How do you find the complement of an angle with measure x degrees?
    The complement of an angle with measure x degrees is 90 - x degrees.
  • If an angle measures 39 degrees, what is the measure of its complementary angle?
    The complementary angle is 90 - 39 = 51 degrees.
  • If angle B measures 60 degrees, what is the measure of the angle that is complementary to angle B?
    The complementary angle is 90 - 60 = 30 degrees.
  • If two angles are complementary and one angle is x degrees, what is the value of the other angle?
    The other angle is 90 - x degrees.
  • If an angle measures y degrees, what is the measure of its complement?
    The complement is 90 - y degrees.
  • How do you determine if a pair of angles is supplementary?
    A pair of angles is supplementary if the sum of their measures is 180 degrees.
  • What is a supplementary angle?
    A supplementary angle is one of two angles whose measures add up to 180 degrees.
  • If two angles are complementary and congruent, what is the measure of each angle?
    Each angle measures 45 degrees, since 90 ÷ 2 = 45.
  • If angle 3 has a measure of x degrees, what is the measure of its complementary angle?
    The complementary angle is 90 - x degrees.
  • If an angle measures 44 degrees, what is the measure of its complementary angle?
    The complementary angle is 90 - 44 = 46 degrees.
  • If angle 1 has a measure of x degrees, what is the measure of its supplementary angle?
    The supplementary angle is 180 - x degrees.
  • If angle 4 has a measure of y degrees, what is the measure of its supplementary angle?
    The supplementary angle is 180 - y degrees.
  • If one angle measures 84 degrees, what is the measure of its complementary angle?
    The complementary angle is 90 - 84 = 6 degrees.
  • What type of angle has a measure greater than 0 degrees and less than 90 degrees?
    An angle with a measure greater than 0 degrees and less than 90 degrees is called an acute angle.