Complementary and Supplementary Angles quiz #1 Flashcards

What does it mean for two angles to be complementary?Two angles are complementary if their measures add up to 90 degrees.What does it mean for two angles to be supplementary?Two angles are supplementary if their measures add up to 180 degrees.How do you find the complement of an angle with measure x degrees?The complement of an angle with measure x degrees is 90 - x degrees.If an angle measures 39 degrees, what is the measure of its complementary angle?The complementary angle is 90 - 39 = 51 degrees.If angle B measures 60 degrees, what is the measure of the angle that is complementary to angle B?The complementary angle is 90 - 60 = 30 degrees.How do you determine if two angles are supplementary?Two angles are supplementary if their measures add up to 180 degrees.If two angles are complementary and one angle is x degrees, what is the value of the other angle?The other angle is 90 - x degrees.If an angle measures y degrees, what is the measure of its complement?The complement is 90 - y degrees.How do you determine if a pair of angles is supplementary?A pair of angles is supplementary if the sum of their measures is 180 degrees.What is a supplementary angle?A supplementary angle is one of two angles whose measures add up to 180 degrees.What are supplementary angles?Supplementary angles are two angles whose measures add up to 180 degrees.If two angles are complementary and congruent, what is the measure of each angle?Each angle measures 45 degrees, since 90 ÷ 2 = 45.If angle 3 has a measure of x degrees, what is the measure of its complementary angle?The complementary angle is 90 - x degrees.If an angle measures 44 degrees, what is the measure of its complementary angle?The complementary angle is 90 - 44 = 46 degrees.If angle 1 has a measure of x degrees, what is the measure of its supplementary angle?The supplementary angle is 180 - x degrees.If angle 4 has a measure of y degrees, what is the measure of its supplementary angle?The supplementary angle is 180 - y degrees.What are supplementary angles?Supplementary angles are two angles whose measures add up to 180 degrees.If one angle measures 84 degrees, what is the measure of its complementary angle?The complementary angle is 90 - 84 = 6 degrees.What type of angle has a measure greater than 0 degrees and less than 90 degrees?An angle with a measure greater than 0 degrees and less than 90 degrees is called an acute angle.