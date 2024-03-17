1. Measuring Angles
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
1. Measuring Angles
Complementary and Supplementary Angles - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Intro to Complementary & Supplementary Angles
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
2
ProblemProblem
Find the complement & supplement of a 45° angle.
Complement: ____
Supplement: ____
A
Complement=135°;Supplement=45°
B
Complement=45°;Supplement=135°
C
Complement=315°;Supplement=135°
D
Complement=45°;Supplement=315°
3
concept
Solving Problems with Complementary & Supplementary Angles
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
4
example
Example 1
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Complementary and Supplementary Angles
Additional resources for Complementary and Supplementary Angles
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (106)
- Convert each radian measure to degrees.5π/4
- Convert each radian measure to degrees.8π/3
- Convert each radian measure to degrees.-11π/18
- Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).39°
- Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).42.5°
- Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).139° ...
- Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).174° ...
- Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).64.29...
- Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).85.04...
- Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).56° 2...
- Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).122° ...
- Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).-47.6...
- Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).2
- Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).5
- Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).3.06
- Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).0.3417
- Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).9.84763
- Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).-5.01095
- Find each exact function value. See Example 3.sin π/3
- Find each exact function value. See Example 3.tan π/4
- Find each exact function value. See Example 3.sec π/6
- Find each exact function value. See Example 3.sin π/2
- Find each exact function value. See Example 3.tan 5π/3
- Find each exact function value. See Example 3.sin 5π/6
- Find each exact function value. See Example 3.cos 3π
- Find each exact function value. See Example 3.sin (-8π/ 3)
- Find each exact function value. See Example 3.sin (-7π/ 6)
- Find each exact function value. See Example 3.tan (-14π/ 3)
- Work each problem.Consider each angle in standard position having the given radian measure. In what quadrant d...
- Give an expression that generates all angles coterminal with an angle of π/2 radians. Let n represent any inte...
- Through how many radians does the minute hand on a clock rotate in (a) 12 hr and (b) 3 hr?
- Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b).60°
- Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b).30°
- Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b).90°
- Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b).150°
- Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b).- 300°
- Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b).- 315°
- Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b).450°
- Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b).1800°
- In Exercises 21–28, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is meas...
- Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b).3600°
- In Exercises 21–28, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is meas...
- Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b).- 900°
- In Exercises 21–28, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is meas...
- Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b).- 1800°
- In Exercises 21–28, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is meas...
- Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b).π/3
- Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b).7π/4
- Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b).11π/6
- Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b).- π/6
- Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b).- 8π/5
- In Exercises 37–40, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is meas...
- Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b).11π/15
- In Exercises 37–40, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is meas...
- Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b).- 7π/20
- Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b).11π/30
- Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b).15π
- In Exercises 1–8, use the given vectors to find v⋅w and v⋅v. v = -6i - 5j, w = -10i - 8j
- Work each problem.Consider each angle in standard position having the given radian measure. In what quadrant d...
- Work each problem.Consider each angle in standard position having the given radian measure. In what quadrant d...
- Work each problem.Consider each angle in standard position having the given radian measure. In what quadrant d...
- Give an expression that generates all angles coterminal with an angle of π/6 radian. Let n represent any integ...
- Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π .45°
- Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π.175°
- Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π.800°
- CONCEPT PREVIEW In each figure, find the measures of the numbered angles, given that lines m and n are paralle...
- CONCEPT PREVIEW In each figure, find the measures of the numbered angles, given that lines m and n are paralle...
- CONCEPT PREVIEW Name the corresponding angles and the corresponding sides of each pair of similar triangles.
- CONCEPT PREVIEW Name the corresponding angles and the corresponding sides of each pair of similar triangles.
- CONCEPT PREVIEW Name the corresponding angles and the corresponding sides of each pair of similar triangles. ...
- CONCEPT PREVIEW Name the corresponding angles and the corresponding sides of each pair of similar triangles. ...
- Find the measure of each marked angle.
- Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
- Find the measure of each marked angle.
- Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
- Find the measure of each marked angle.
- Find the measure of each marked angle.
- Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
- Solve each problem. Length of a Road A camera is located on a satellite with its lens positioned at C in the...
- Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
- Find all unknown angle measures in each pair of similar triangles.
- Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
- Find the unknown side lengths in each pair of similar triangles.
- Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
- In each figure, there are two similar triangles. Find the unknown measurement. Give any approximation to the n...
- The measures of two angles of a triangle are given. Find the measure of the third angle. See Example 2. 37° ...
- Length of a Shadow If a tree 20 ft tall casts a shadow 8 ft long, how long would the shadow of a 30-ft tree b...
- The measures of two angles of a triangle are given. Find the measure of the third angle. See Example 2. 147°...
- The measures of two angles of a triangle are given. Find the measure of the third angle. See Example 2. 29.6...
- The measures of two angles of a triangle are given. Find the measure of the third angle. See Example 2. 17° ...
- Concept Check Classify each triangle as acute, right, or obtuse. Also classify each as equilateral, isosceles,...
- Concept Check Classify each triangle as acute, right, or obtuse. Also classify each as equilateral, isosceles,...
- Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b). ...
- Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b). ...
- Concept Check Classify each triangle as acute, right, or obtuse. Also classify each as equilateral, isosceles,...
- Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b). ...
- Find the unknown side lengths in each pair of similar triangles. See Example 4.
- Solve each problem. See Example 5. Height of a Lighthouse The Biloxi lighthouse in the figure casts a shadow...
- Solve each problem. See Example 5. Height of a Building A house is 15 ft tall. Its shadow is 40 ft long at t...
- Solve each problem. See Example 5. Height of a Carving of Lincoln Assume that Lincoln was 6 1/3 ft tall and ...
- In Exercises 65–66, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is meas...
- In each figure, there are two similar triangles. Find the unknown measurement. Give approximations to the near...
- In Exercises 67–68, an object is attached to a coiled spring. In Exercise 67, the object is pulled down (negat...
- Solve each problem. Solar Eclipse on Earth The sun has a diameter of about 865,000 mi with a maximum distan...
- Solar Eclipse on Neptune (Refer to Exercise 69.) The sun's distance from Neptune is approximately 2,800,000,00...
- Solar Eclipse on Mars (Refer to Exercise 69.) The sun's distance from the surface of Mars is approximately 142...