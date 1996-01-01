Convert Points Between Polar and Rectangular Coordinates quiz #1 Flashcards
What are the rectangular coordinates (x, y) of a point given its polar coordinates (r, θ)?The rectangular coordinates are x = r * cos(θ) and y = r * sin(θ).How do you convert a point from cylindrical coordinates (r, θ, z) to spherical coordinates (ρ, φ, θ)?To convert from cylindrical coordinates (r, θ, z) to spherical coordinates (ρ, φ, θ): ρ = √(r² + z²), φ = arccos(z / ρ), and θ remains the same.What is the rectangular coordinate of a polar point with r = 0 and any angle θ?The rectangular coordinate will always be (0, 0). This is because multiplying r = 0 by any trigonometric value results in zero for both x and y.How do you determine the sign of r when plotting a polar point?A negative r value means you plot the point in the direction opposite to the angle θ. This places the point in the reflected position across the origin.What is the first step when converting a rectangular point to polar coordinates?The first step is to plot the point on the rectangular coordinate system. This helps you identify its quadrant and location.Why must you adjust θ when converting rectangular coordinates to polar coordinates for points in quadrant 2?You must add π to the angle found using inverse tangent to ensure θ is in the correct quadrant. This adjustment places the angle in quadrant 2 where the point is located.What is the polar coordinate of the rectangular point (-4, 0)?The polar coordinate is (4, π). The r value is 4 and θ is π because the point lies on the negative x-axis.How do you find θ for a rectangular point not on the axes?Calculate θ using the inverse tangent of y/x, then adjust based on the quadrant where the point is located. This ensures the angle matches the actual position of the point.What is the rectangular coordinate of the polar point (-3, π/6)?The rectangular coordinate is (-3√3/2, -3/2). This is found by multiplying r by the cosine and sine of θ.What is the polar coordinate of the rectangular point (-1, √3)?The polar coordinate is (2, 2π/3). The r value is 2 and θ is 2π/3 after adjusting for the correct quadrant.