9. Polar Equations
Convert Points Between Polar and Rectangular Coordinates
Convert Points Between Polar and Rectangular Coordinates - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
1
concept
Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
2
ProblemProblem
Convert the point to rectangular coordinates.
(−2,−4π)
A
(2,−2)
B
(−1,1)
C
(−2,2)
D
(−22,22)
3
ProblemProblem
Convert the point to rectangular coordinates.
(4,6π)
A
(23,2)
B
(43,4)
C
(2,23)
D
(2,3)
4
ProblemProblem
Convert the point to rectangular coordinates.
(−3,0)
A
(−3,0)
B
(0,−3)
C
(0,0)
D
(3,0)
5
ProblemProblem
Convert the point to rectangular coordinates.
(0,47π)
A
(0,47)
B
(−4,0)
C
(0,0)
D
(0,7)
6
concept
Convert Points from Rectangular to Polar
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
7
example
Convert Points from Rectangular to Polar Example 1
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
8
ProblemProblem
Convert the point to polar coordinates.
(0,5)
A
(0,0)
B
(5,0)
C
(−5,2π)
D
(5,2π)
9
ProblemProblem
Convert the point to polar coordinates.
(−2,2)
A
(22,43π)
B
(22,−4π)
C
(22,4π)
D
(−22,43π)
10
ProblemProblem
Convert the point to polar coordinates.
(1,1)
A
(1,4π)
B
(2,4π)
C
(2,45π)
D
(2,−4π)
11
ProblemProblem
Convert the point to polar coordinates.
(−1,−3)
A
(2,3π)
B
(2,67π)
C
(2,34π)
D
(−2,34π)
