Dot Product quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the dot product of two vectors, and how is it defined?
The dot product of two vectors is an operation where you multiply their corresponding components and sum the results, yielding a scalar. It indicates how aligned the vectors are: a positive result means alignment, zero means perpendicular vectors, and a negative result means opposition.
If u, v, and w are unit vectors, what is the general formula for the dot product u · v and u · w?
If u, v, and w are unit vectors, the dot product u · v (or u · w) is equal to cos(θ), where θ is the angle between the two unit vectors. Since their magnitudes are 1, the formula simplifies to u · v = cos(θ) and u · w = cos(φ), where φ is the angle between u and w.
What is the result type (scalar or vector) when you compute the dot product of two vectors?
The result of the dot product is always a scalar. This scalar indicates the degree of alignment between the two vectors.
How do you calculate the dot product of two vectors given in component form?
Multiply the corresponding components of the vectors and then add the results together. For example, for vectors (a, b) and (c, d), the dot product is a*c + b*d.
What does a zero value for the dot product of two vectors indicate about their orientation?
A zero dot product means the vectors are perpendicular to each other. This indicates there is no alignment between the vectors.
How can you use the dot product formula to find the angle between two vectors if you know their magnitudes and dot product value?
Rearrange the formula to solve for the cosine of the angle: cos(θ) = (dot product) / (product of magnitudes). Then use the inverse cosine function to find the angle.
What is the geometric interpretation of a negative dot product between two vectors?
A negative dot product means the vectors are pointing in generally opposite directions. This indicates negative alignment between the vectors.
If two vectors are given as 3i and 2i + j, what is their dot product and what does the result signify?
Their dot product is 6, which is positive. This signifies that the vectors are somewhat aligned in the same direction.
Why is it important to ensure your calculator is in degree mode when using the cosine function in dot product calculations?
Using the wrong mode (radian vs. degree) can result in incorrect answers for the cosine value. Always match the mode to the angle's unit to ensure accurate calculations.