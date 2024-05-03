8. Vectors
Dot Product
8. Vectors
Dot Product - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Introduction to Dot Product
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
2
ProblemProblem
If vectors v⃗=⟨4,3⟩ and u⃗=⟨9,1⟩, calculate v⃗⋅u⃗.
A
39
B
⟨36,3⟩
C
33
D
⟨4,27⟩
3
ProblemProblem
If vectors v⃗=12ı^ and u⃗=100ȷ^, calculate u⃗⋅v⃗.
A
1200k^
B
1200
C
0
D
100
4
ProblemProblem
If vectors a⃗=13ı^, ⃗b⃗=5ı^−12ȷ^, and c⃗=24ȷ^, calculate b⃗⋅(a⃗−c⃗).
A
353
B
132
C
65
D
−223
5
concept
Find the Angle Between Vectors
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
6
ProblemProblem
If vectors ∣a⃗∣=3 and ∣b⃗∣=7, and a⃗⋅b⃗=14.85, determine the angle between vectors a⃗ and b⃗.
A
21°
B
1.0°
C
45°
D
14.85°
7
ProblemProblem
If vectors a⃗=4ı^ and b⃗=3ı^−2ȷ^, determine the angle between vectors a⃗ and b⃗.
A
46.10°
B
13.90°
C
43.90°
D
33.69°
8
ProblemProblem
If vectors ∣v⃗∣=12, ∣u⃗∣=100 and the angle between v⃗ & u⃗ is θ=6π, calculate v⃗⋅u⃗ .
A
600
B
6003
C
3003
D
300
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Dot Product
Your Trigonometry tutors
Additional resources for Dot Product
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (39)
- In Exercises 1–8, use the given vectors to find v⋅w and v⋅v. v = 3i + j, w = i + 3j
- In Exercises 1–8, use the given vectors to find v⋅w and v⋅v. v = 5i - 4j, w = -2i - j
- In Exercises 1–8, use the given vectors to find v⋅w and v⋅v. v = -6i - 5j, w = -10i - 8j
- In Exercises 5–8, let v = -5i + 2j and w = 2i - 4j Find the specified vector, scalar, or angle. v ⋅ w
- In Exercises 1–8, use the given vectors to find v⋅w and v⋅v. v = 5i, w = j
- Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.〈2, 1〉, 〈-3, 1〉
- Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.〈4, 0〉, 〈2, 2〉
- Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.〈1, 6〉, 〈-1, 7〉
- Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.3i + 4j, j
- Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.2i + 2j, -5i - 5j
- Determine whether each pair of vectors is orthogonal.〈1, 1〉, 〈1, -1〉
- Determine whether each pair of vectors is orthogonal.√5i - 2j, -5i + 2 √5j
- Determine whether each pair of vectors is orthogonal.i + 3√2j, 6i - √2j
- In Exercises 5–8, let v = -5i + 2j and w = 2i - 4j Find the specified vector, scalar, or angle. projᵥᵥv
- In Exercises 9–16, let u = 2i - j, v = 3i + j, and w = i + 4j. Find each specified scalar. u ⋅ (v + w)
- In Exercises 9–16, let u = 2i - j, v = 3i + j, and w = i + 4j. Find each specified scalar. u ⋅ v + u ⋅ w
- In Exercises 9–16, let u = 2i - j, v = 3i + j, and w = i + 4j. Find each specified scalar. (4u) ⋅ v
- In Exercises 9–16, let u = 2i - j, v = 3i + j, and w = i + 4j. Find each specified scalar. 4(u ⋅ v)
- In Exercises 17–22, find the angle between v and w. Round to the nearest tenth of a degree. v = 2i - j, w = 3...
- In Exercises 17–22, find the angle between v and w. Round to the nearest tenth of a degree. v = -3i + 2j, w =...
- In Exercises 17–22, find the angle between v and w. Round to the nearest tenth of a degree. v = 6i, w = 5i + ...
- In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal. v = i + j, w = i - j
- In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal. v = 2i + 8j, w = 4i - j
- In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal. v = 2i - 2j, w = -i + j
- In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal. v = 3i, w = -4i
- In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal. v = 3i, w = -4j
- In Exercises 33–38, find projᵥᵥ v. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂, where v₁ is parallel to w and...
- In Exercises 33–38, find projᵥᵥ v. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂, where v₁ is parallel to w and...
- If u = 5i + 2j, v = i - j, and w = 3i - 7j, find u ⋅ (v + w).
- In Exercises 33–38, find projᵥᵥ v. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂, where v₁ is parallel to w and...
- In Exercises 37–39, find the dot product v ⋅ w. Then find the angle between v and w to the nearest tenth of a ...
- In Exercises 39–42, let u = -i + j, v = 3i - 2j, and w = -5j. Find each specified scalar or vector. 5u ⋅ (3v ...
- In Exercises 40–41, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal. v = 12i - 8j, w = 2i + 3...
- In Exercises 39–42, let u = -i + j, v = 3i - 2j, and w = -5j. Find each specified scalar or vector. projᵤ (v ...
- In Exercises 42–43, find projᵥᵥv. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂ where v₁ is parallel to w and v...
- In Exercises 43–44, find the angle, in degrees, between v and w. v = 2 cos 4𝜋 i + 2 sin 4𝜋 j, w = 3 cos 3𝜋...
- In Exercises 45–50, determine whether v and w are parallel, orthogonal, or neither. v = 3i - 5j, w = 6i - 10j
- In Exercises 45–50, determine whether v and w are parallel, orthogonal, or neither. v = 3i - 5j, w = 6i + 10j
- In Exercises 45–50, determine whether v and w are parallel, orthogonal, or neither. v = 3i - 5j, w = 6i + 18 ...