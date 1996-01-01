Eliminate the Parameter quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you eliminate the parameter from a set of parametric equations to find a Cartesian (rectangular) equation of the curve?

To eliminate the parameter from parametric equations, solve one equation for the parameter (t) and substitute it into the other equation. For example, if x = f(t) and y = g(t), solve for t in terms of x (or y), then substitute into the other equation to get a relationship involving only x and y. For parametric equations involving trigonometric functions, solve each equation for the trigonometric function (e.g., x = cos(t), y = 3sin(t)), then use a Pythagorean identity (such as sin²(t) + cos²(t) = 1) to relate x and y, resulting in a Cartesian equation like x² + (y/3)² = 1.