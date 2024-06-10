10. Parametric Equations
Eliminate the Parameter
Eliminating the Parameter
Video duration:5m
Eliminate the parameter to rewrite the following as a rectangular equation.
x(t)=2t−1
y(t)=t5−2
y=(2x−2)5−1
y=(2x−1)5−2
y=(2x+1)5−2
y=(2x+1)5−1
Eliminating the Parameter Example 1
Video duration:4m
Eliminate the Parameter Example 2
Video duration:6m
Equations with Trigonometric Functions
Video duration:4m
First eliminate the parameter, then graph the plane curve of the parametric equations.
x(t)=2+cost, y(t=−1+sint); 0≤t≤2π
(x−2)2+(y+1)2=1
(x−2)2+(y+1)2=1
(x+2)2+(y−1)2=1
(x+2)2+(y−1)2=1
Equations with Trigonometric Functions Example 3
Video duration:4m
