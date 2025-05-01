Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

In the context of functions, what does the degree of a polynomial indicate? The degree of a polynomial indicates the highest power of the variable in the polynomial. It determines the general shape of the graph and the maximum number of roots or x-intercepts the polynomial can have.

What is the domain of the function f(x) = cos(x)? The domain of f(x) = cos(x) is all real numbers, or (-∞, ∞), because cosine is defined for every real value of x.

What does the vertical line test determine about a graph? The vertical line test determines if a graph represents a function by checking if any vertical line crosses the graph more than once. If it does, the graph is not a function.

How do you verify if an equation is a function using algebraic methods? You solve for y and check if any x-value results in more than one y-value. If this happens, the equation is not a function.

What is the 'squish strategy' for finding the domain of a graph? The 'squish strategy' involves compressing the graph onto the x-axis to see all possible x-values. This set of x-values represents the domain.

When using interval notation, what do brackets and parentheses indicate? Brackets indicate that an endpoint is included in the interval, while parentheses mean the endpoint is not included. This distinction is important for accurately describing domains and ranges.