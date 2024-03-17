0. Review of College Algebra
Functions - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
1
Introduction to Relations and Functions
2
State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function?
{(−3,5),(0,2),(3,5)}
3
State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function?
{(2,5),(0,2),(2,9)}
5
Verifying Equations as Functions
6
Is the equation y=−2x+10 a function? If so, rewrite it in function notation and evaluate at f(3).
f(3)=4 , Is A Function
f(3)=3, Is A Function
f(3)=1, Is A Function
7
Is the equation y2+2x=10 a function? If so, rewrite it in function notation and evaluate at f(−1).
f(−1)=12, Is A Function
f(−1)=12, Is A Function
f(−1)=29, Is A Function
8
Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph
9
Find the domain and range of the following graph (write your answer using interval notation).
Dom: [−5,5] , Ran: [−4.4]
Dom: [−2,2] , Ran: [−3,3]
Dom: [−4,4] , Ran: [−5,5]
Dom: (−5,5) , Ran: (−4,4)
10
Finding the Domain of an Equation
11
Find the domain of f(x)=x+4 . Express your answer using interval notation.
Dom: [4,∞)
Dom: [−4,2]
Dom: [2,4]
Dom: [−4,∞)
12
Find the domain of f(x)=x2−5x+61 . Express your answer using interval notation.
Dom: (−∞,2)∪(2,∞)
Dom: (−∞,∞)
Dom: (−2,2)∪(2,3)∪(3,∞)
Dom: (−∞,2)∪(2,3)∪(3,∞)
13
Graphs of Common Functions
