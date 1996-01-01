Law of Sines quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you use the Law of Sines to solve for a missing side in a non-right triangle when given two angles and one side (ASA or SAA configuration)?
First, use the angle sum property to find the third angle. Then, apply the Law of Sines: set up the ratio of the known side to the sine of its opposite angle, and solve for the missing side using the corresponding ratio.
Which triangle configurations allow you to use the Law of Sines to solve for missing sides or angles?
The Law of Sines can be used for Angle-Side-Angle (ASA), Side-Angle-Angle (SAA), and Side-Side-Angle (SSA) triangle configurations.
What is the Law of Sines formula for a triangle with angles A, B, C and opposite sides a, b, c?
The Law of Sines states: sin(A)/a = sin(B)/b = sin(C)/c.
How do you determine if an SSA triangle has one, two, or no solutions using the Law of Sines?
Set up the Law of Sines to solve for the unknown angle. If the calculated sine value is greater than 1, there is no solution. If the sum of the known angle and the calculated angle is less than 180°, there are two solutions. If the sum equals or exceeds 180°, there is only one solution.
What is the first step when solving a triangle using the Law of Sines if you are given two angles and one side?
Use the angle sum property of triangles (sum of angles equals 180°) to find the third angle.
How do you solve for a missing angle in a triangle using the Law of Sines when given two sides and a non-included angle (SSA)?
Set up the Law of Sines with the known side and angle, and solve for the sine of the unknown angle. Use the inverse sine function to find the angle.
What is the ambiguous case in the Law of Sines, and when does it occur?
The ambiguous case occurs in SSA triangles, where two sides and a non-included angle are given. Depending on the values, there may be zero, one, or two possible triangles.
How do you use the Law of Sines to solve for a missing side 'a' when you know angle A, angle C, and side c?
Use the formula: a = (c / sin(C)) × sin(A).
What should you do if the sine of an angle calculated using the Law of Sines is greater than 1?
If the sine value is greater than 1, there is no possible triangle with the given measurements.
How do you find the third angle of a triangle if you know the other two angles?
Subtract the sum of the two known angles from 180°: third angle = 180° - (angle1 + angle2).
What is the general process for solving a triangle using the Law of Sines when given ASA or SAA information?
1. Find the third angle using the angle sum property. 2. Use the Law of Sines to solve for the missing sides.
How do you determine the number of possible triangles in an SSA case using the Law of Sines?
After finding the possible value(s) for the unknown angle, check if the sum of the known angle and each possible value is less than 180°. If so, two triangles are possible; if not, only one triangle is possible.
What is the Law of Sines used for in trigonometry?
The Law of Sines is used to solve for missing sides and angles in non-right triangles.
How do you solve for a missing side 'b' using the Law of Sines if you know angle B, angle C, and side c?
Use the formula: b = (c / sin(C)) × sin(B).
What is the relationship between the sides and angles in the Law of Sines?
Each side of a triangle divided by the sine of its opposite angle is equal for all three sides and angles.
How do you use the Law of Sines to solve for a missing angle when given two sides and an angle not between them (SSA)?
Set up the Law of Sines, solve for the sine of the unknown angle, and use the inverse sine function to find the angle.
What is the formula for finding a missing side in a triangle using the Law of Sines?
a / sin(A) = b / sin(B) = c / sin(C); solve for the missing side using the known values.
What is the sum of the interior angles of any triangle?
The sum of the interior angles of any triangle is 180°.
How do you use the Law of Sines to solve for a missing side when given two angles and a non-included side (SAA)?
First, find the third angle using the angle sum property. Then, use the Law of Sines to solve for the missing side.
What is the process for solving an SSA triangle using the Law of Sines?
1. Use the Law of Sines to find the sine of the unknown angle. 2. Use the inverse sine to find the angle. 3. Check if a second triangle is possible by subtracting the angle from 180° and checking the sum with the given angle. 4. Solve for remaining sides and angles as needed.
How do you know if a triangle is possible with given side lengths and angles using the Law of Sines?
If the calculated sine value for an angle is between -1 and 1, a triangle is possible. If not, no triangle can be formed.
What is the Law of Sines equation for a triangle with sides a, b, c and opposite angles A, B, C?
sin(A)/a = sin(B)/b = sin(C)/c.
How do you solve for a missing angle in a triangle using the Law of Sines?
Set up the Law of Sines with the known side and angle, solve for the sine of the unknown angle, and use the inverse sine function to find the angle.
What is the ambiguous case in solving triangles, and how does the Law of Sines help resolve it?
The ambiguous case occurs in SSA triangles, where the Law of Sines may yield two possible values for an angle, leading to two possible triangles.
How do you use the Law of Sines to solve for a missing side when given two angles and one side?
First, find the third angle using the angle sum property. Then, use the Law of Sines to solve for the missing side.
What is the formula for finding a missing angle in a triangle using the Law of Sines?
sin(A)/a = sin(B)/b; solve for the unknown angle using the inverse sine function.
How do you determine if two triangles are possible in an SSA case using the Law of Sines?
After finding the first possible angle, subtract it from 180° to find the second possible angle. If the sum of the given angle and this second angle is less than 180°, two triangles are possible.
What is the Law of Sines and when should it be used?
The Law of Sines is a trigonometric equation used to solve for missing sides or angles in non-right triangles, especially in ASA, SAA, and SSA cases.
How do you solve for a missing side in a triangle using the Law of Sines if you know two angles and one side?
Find the third angle using the angle sum property, then use the Law of Sines to solve for the missing side.
What is the step-by-step process for solving a triangle using the Law of Sines in an SSA configuration?
1. Use the Law of Sines to find the sine of the unknown angle. 2. Use the inverse sine to find the angle. 3. Check for a second possible angle. 4. Use the angle sum property to find the third angle. 5. Use the Law of Sines to solve for the remaining side.
How do you use the Law of Sines to solve for a missing side 'a' if you know angle A, angle B, and side b?
Use the formula: a = (b / sin(B)) × sin(A).
What is the general Law of Sines formula for any triangle?
sin(A)/a = sin(B)/b = sin(C)/c.
How do you use the Law of Sines to solve for a missing angle when given two sides and a non-included angle?
Set up the Law of Sines, solve for the sine of the unknown angle, and use the inverse sine function to find the angle.
What is the angle sum property of triangles?
The sum of the three interior angles of a triangle is always 180°.
How do you use the Law of Sines to solve for a missing side 'c' if you know angle C, angle A, and side a?
Use the formula: c = (a / sin(A)) × sin(C).
What is the process for solving a triangle when given two angles and a side not between them (SAA)?
1. Find the third angle using the angle sum property. 2. Use the Law of Sines to solve for the missing sides.
How do you check if a second triangle is possible in the ambiguous case using the Law of Sines?
After finding the first possible angle, subtract it from 180° to get the second possible angle. If the sum of the given angle and this second angle is less than 180°, a second triangle is possible.
What is the Law of Sines and how is it applied to solve triangles?
The Law of Sines relates the ratios of the sides of a triangle to the sines of their opposite angles and is used to solve for unknown sides or angles in non-right triangles.
How do you use the Law of Sines to solve for a missing side when given two angles and a side?
First, find the third angle using the angle sum property. Then, use the Law of Sines to solve for the missing side.
What is the ambiguous case in the Law of Sines, and how do you resolve it?
The ambiguous case occurs in SSA triangles. To resolve it, use the Law of Sines to find the possible value(s) for the unknown angle, and check if one or two triangles are possible based on the sum of the angles.